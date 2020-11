Lola J. Riggins

PHILIP | Lola Joyce Riggins, 89, died Nov. 2, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Rush Funeral Chapel in Kadoka.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, at the Kadoka City Auditorium. Live streaming will be available at the funeral home website. Burial will be at the Belvidere Cemetery.