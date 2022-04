Lonny W. Bucholz

HERMOSA | Lonny W. Bucholz, 62, died March 25, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hermosa. Burial will be at Highland Park in Hermosa.