Lora "Tinny" Miller
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Lora 'Tinny' Miller

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. | Lora Janice "Tinny" (Felz) Miller, 90, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Monument Health, Rapid City.

Lora was born April 18, 1931, to Ira and Nona (Rivers) Felz in Chadron, NE. She grew up in rural Wayside, NE, graduated from high school in Chadron, and later graduated from Chadron State College.

Lora married John "Jack" Miller on June 19, 1954. She taught math at Bridgeport, NE and Oelrichs, SD.

She enjoyed numerous activities including knitting, sewing, crocheting and was able to create toys as well as other things out of plastic canvas. She also liked to fish, garden, bowl, play cards and was known for her cooking, especially chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon rolls, chicken and noodles and macaroni and cheese.

Lora loved anything to do with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids and taught several of them how to swim (in the stock dam). She travelled to various places including, Hawaii, New Zealand and Australia.

Lora was feisty and had a heart of gold.

She is survived by her husband, John; sons, Randy (Priscilla) Miller, Martin (Vann) Miller, Neal (Letha) Miller; daughter, Becky Vail; 10 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Fran Felz and Janet Miller; family friends, Karen Miller and Chuck Vail; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Duane; sisters, Nona Jillson, Lola Rathman, Mary Ann "Peek" Mintken; and a brother, Ira "Manny" Felz.

Graveside services were held June 8, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, S.D.

Memorial donations are asked to benefit the Ardmore Fire Department.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home of Rapid City, S.D.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Burial
2:30p.m.
Black Hills National Cemetery
near Sturgis, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear that Tinny had passed away. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. I always thought alot of Tinny. She was my Algebra teacher my freshman yr at Oelrichs. Sorry for your loss. Nette and Howard Heinert
Jeanette (Romey) Heinert
June 11, 2021
