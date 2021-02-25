Menu
Loren Jorgenson
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Loren Jorgenson

RAPID CITY | Loren Gene Jorgenson, 56, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at home.

Loren was born August 19, 1964 in Rapid City the son of Gayle and Beverly (Mathisen) Jorgenson. He attended school in Rapid City. He was an over-the-road semi driver (which he loved), but due to internal injuries from a wind caused semi rollover, 20 years ago he had to retire from trucking. He later worked at the Black Hills Nursery part time in the summer.

Survivors include his children, Cassie (Vincent) Brock and Ambrosia Teabo; parents, Gayle and Beverly Jorgenson; brothers, Clinton Jorgenson and Merlin Jorgenson; sisters, Colleen Klocke and Deanna Kyne; three grandchildren, Aliyah and Adalynn Brock, Michael "Brody" Hall; and a very special friend, Mark Naeve.

Loren was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, and brother-in-law, Shane LeKness.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 1, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with the Rev. Brent Woodard officiating.

Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com


Published by Rapid City Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard, Rapid City, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
So sorry for your loss. Loren was a dear friend in grade school. He worked for my boss several years ago and it was nice to see him again and talk. He was my shoolmate at Cleghorn Elementry, and we had so much fun. I will miss him.
Deb Sullivan
February 27, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
February 26, 2021
