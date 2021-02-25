Loren Jorgenson

RAPID CITY | Loren Gene Jorgenson, 56, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at home.

Loren was born August 19, 1964 in Rapid City the son of Gayle and Beverly (Mathisen) Jorgenson. He attended school in Rapid City. He was an over-the-road semi driver (which he loved), but due to internal injuries from a wind caused semi rollover, 20 years ago he had to retire from trucking. He later worked at the Black Hills Nursery part time in the summer.

Survivors include his children, Cassie (Vincent) Brock and Ambrosia Teabo; parents, Gayle and Beverly Jorgenson; brothers, Clinton Jorgenson and Merlin Jorgenson; sisters, Colleen Klocke and Deanna Kyne; three grandchildren, Aliyah and Adalynn Brock, Michael "Brody" Hall; and a very special friend, Mark Naeve.

Loren was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, and brother-in-law, Shane LeKness.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 1, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with the Rev. Brent Woodard officiating.

