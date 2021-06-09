Lorene B. Jones

CHADRON | Lorene Bernice (Varvel) Jones passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Crestview Care Center on Dec. 11, 2020 just 19 days before her 99th birthday.

Lorene was born the oldest of two children on Dec. 30, 1921 in Morrill, NE, to George Elliot and Wilma Theresa (Moore) Varvel.

Shortly after her birth, the young family moved to the Beaver Valley Community just north of Hay Springs, NE, and later, welcomed her brother, James, to the Varvel family.

Lorene began her schooling at the Beaver Valley Community School at the young age of four. After finishing elementary school in Beaver Valley, her parents moved her to Alliance, NE, to live with her maternal grandparents to attend high school, where Lorene completed her freshman and sophomore years. She resumed her high school education at Chadron High School and graduated with the Class of 1937. Lorene completed one semester at Chadron State College before deciding to venture to Lincoln, NE, to pursue cosmetology certification and then returned to Alliance to practice her trade.

After the passing of her father, George, she returned to the Beaver Valley community to assist her mother. During her time in Beaver Valley, she met Maurice William Jones and they were later married on June 19, 1942 in Rushville, NE. Maurice and Lorene made Beaver Valley their home where they welcomed five children to their family: Sheryl Irene, Leonard Lynn, Bernard Lyle, Teresa Sue and Lois Jenine. All five children remember their mother as a loving and hard-working wife and mother.

Lorene was a member of the Beaver Valley Jolly Neighbors Extension Club and the United Methodist Church in Hay Springs. Along with her husband, Maurice, she was also a 68-year member of the Hay Springs Order of the Eastern Star.

Lorene is survived by four of her children: Sheryl Bruns, Bernard (Carolyn) Jones and Lois Chizek of Chadron and Len (Roma) Jones of Fort Collins, CO. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Jay (Erica) Bruns, Matthew (Melany) Jones, Jeff Bruns, Marklyn (Erin) Jones, Jesse (Alita) Jones, Micah (Becky) Jones, Roger (Wendy) Jones, Michaela (Mark) Weedin and Rebecca Poe; as well as 11 great-grandchildren: Caden Weedin, Jackson Jones, Ella Jones, Bennett Jones, Carter Weedin, Emilee Jones, Molly Jones, Meghan Jones, Elizabeth Jones, Luke Bruns, and Tyler Jones; plus several nieces and nephews.

Lorene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Maurice Jones; parents, George and Wilma Varvel; brother, James Varvel; daughter, Teresa Poe; and sons-in-law, Melvin Bruns and Bruce Chizek.

Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11, at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, with Pastor Paul Smith officiating. Inurnment will proceed the service at 10 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery.