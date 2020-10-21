Lorne F. Ruzicka

BELLE FOURCHE | Lorne Frank Ruzicka, 89, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at home. Funeral services will be at a later date.

Pallbearers will be grandchildren: Janelle Fletcher, St. Louis Park, MN; Brian Fletcher, Rapid City; Rocky Ruzicka, Belle Fourche; Brent Fletcher, Lubbock, TX; Tony Ruzicka, Belle Fourche; Lorne Ruzicka, Belle Fourche; JoLynn Fletcher, Rapid City; and Taylor Ruzicka, Belle Fourche. Honorary pallbearers will be close friends.

Lorne was born Dec. 14, 1930, in Miller, SD, to Anton (Tony) and Faye (Deuter) Ruzicka. He attended school at Wm. Hamilton Country School by Highmore, SD. Lorne and his brother Dennis helped on the family farm. January 1952, he entered the U.S. Marine Corp and took his Boot Camp at San Diego, CA, Recruit Depot. His first assignment from Boot Camp was 3rd Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, CA, with the Service Company 3rd Marine Division at Oceanside, CA. He served in the Korean War where he was assigned to the 1st Engineers Batallion. Lorne was discharged January 1954 at the Naval Base at Treasure Island, CA.

Lorne was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church of Belle Fourche, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Marine Corp League, and Cooties. He served as VFW Post Commander of Belle Fourche Post 3312 for five years, District 10 Commander where he received the outstanding District Commander for the state of SD. He served as the State Commander for the year of 1998-99. While serving as State Commander he had the honor of visiting Italy with the State Commanders of the year. He pioneered the Korean War Memorial – Book of Heroes by collecting over 600 biographies from Korean War veterans.

Upon returning home, he married Patricia (Pat) Kolda on June 16, 1954 at St. Liborius Catholic Church in Polo, SD. They lived on a farm near Ree Heights for a short time and then moved to a farm near Highmore. Lorne and Pat had three children, Shirley, Leland, and Jerry. In 1960 they purchased the Joe Volek Store and relocated the inventory to the Weisner Building as Lorne's Market and Locker Plant. They operated the business until 1976 and they relocated to Belle Fourche, SD. Lorne worked for a building contractor and later employed for the City of Belle Fourche as Supervisor of Cemetery and Parks. They later started Black Hills Monument.

After retiring, Lorne and Pat spent 14 summers at Iron Creek Lake. He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and his annual Marine reunion trips with old Marine friends.

Lorne is survived by his wife of 66 years, Pat Ruzicka; daughter, Shirley (Gordon) Fletcher, Rapid City; son, Leland (Teri) Ruzicka, Belle Fourche; son, Jerry (Denise) Ruzicka, Belle Fourche; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Dennis, Highmore, SD and Gary (Gay) of Belle Fourche, and sister-in-law Lucille Kolda. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Faye; in-laws, Lloyd and Anne Kolda; brother-in-law, Verlin Kolda; and sister-in-law, Norma Ruzicka.

Card may be sent to 19270 US Hwy. 85, Belle Fourche, SD 57717. Memorials can be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church or VFW Post 3312.

