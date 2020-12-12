Menu
Lorraine A. Roselles
FUNERAL HOME
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD

Lorraine A. Roselles

BLACK HAWK | Lorraine A. Roselles, 96, died Dec. 5, 2020.

Due to the situation with COVID-19, services for will be held in the Summer of 2021.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 12, 2020.
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gary, Mark & Roselles Family, I am so sorry to hear of your Mom´s passing. She was a wonderful woman, always smiling, just happy about life, a great artist and so proud of her boys. She was my Mother´s maid of honor and they remained best friends. I can´t remember when she wasn´t in my life. I hope all the love and memories you shared with your loving Mother will help you get through these trying times. RIP dear Lorraine
Judy Mulquin Hall
December 12, 2020
Will miss this aunt greatly. She was one tough cookie. My favorite memory of Aunt Lorraine is watching her paint. Her paintings are beautiful of nature. Love you Aunt Lorraine.
Lucy Pearson
December 12, 2020
