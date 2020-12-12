Gary, Mark & Roselles Family, I am so sorry to hear of your Mom´s passing. She was a wonderful woman, always smiling, just happy about life, a great artist and so proud of her boys. She was my Mother´s maid of honor and they remained best friends. I can´t remember when she wasn´t in my life. I hope all the love and memories you shared with your loving Mother will help you get through these trying times. RIP dear Lorraine

Judy Mulquin Hall December 12, 2020