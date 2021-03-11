Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louetta J. Olson
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mount Funeral Home - Platte Branch
520 S Main St
Platte, SD

Louetta J. Olson

RAPID CITY | Louetta Jean Olson, 67, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Louetta Jean Olson was born on August 4, 1953 to Glenn L. and Norma Jean (Wright) Olson in Platte. She spent her elementary school years at the La Roche Country Schools near Academy. She graduated from Platte High School in 1971 and went on to earn her secretarial degree from Mitchell Vo Tech.

Lou moved to Sioux Falls and worked for Pam Oil. She was married to Wayne King in 1976. She moved to Chamberlain for a short time before relocating to Rapid City, where she spent the last 30 years. She was married to Joseph Norman from 1995 to 1996, however they remained close friends until his death in 2009.

Lou was employed at the Bangs McCullen Law Firm and later, at the Nooney, Solay and Van Norman Firm. She ended her career as a school bus attendant for the Rapid City School District.

Lou's loving, caring nature and her witty sense of humor, will be missed.

Survivors include her father, Glenn Olson of Academy; five sisters: Susan King and Glenda (Jim) VanderPol, all of Platte, Audrey Olson and Margaret Kuipers, both of Sioux Falls, and Annie (Buck) Sternburg of Brandon; along with 12 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma "Jeanie" Olson.

A private family Graveside Service at Union Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Louetta's honor may be directed to Union Cemetery, 26678 352nd Ave., Pukwana, SD 57370.

Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mount Funeral Home - Platte Branch
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mount Funeral Home - Platte Branch.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Glenda, Jim, Jamie and family, Our sympathy and Prayers to you all. Remember the fun times you all shared.
LaVona & Jack Kirkpatrick
March 11, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your family. We´re here at the Rapid city school transportation center have you all in our thoughts.
Sallie Schmidt
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results