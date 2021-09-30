Menu
Louis C. Mansfield Jr.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Louis C. Mansfield, Jr.

RAPID CITY | Louis C. Mansfield, Jr., was born in Aberdeen, SD, on February 25, 1928, to Louis C., Sr. and Mildred (Roth) Mansfield. As a young boy he worked his grandfather's farm until his family moved to Rapid City, where he graduated from Cathedral High School. He then began a life of adventure that cannot be matched. He served as Sargent for the Army at the end of WWII, and served in Korea from 1950-53. Louie returned to Rapid City and married the love of his life, Roseanne Pesek. They had 9 children, five that still live Rapid City; Leslie, Dan, Jerry, Louanne and Bill, and his daughter Julie who lives in Glendale, AZ. He was preceded in passing by his daughters Patty and Cathy, and his son Jeffery.

Louie was widely known in South Dakota, and has made many meaningful memories through his involvement in motor sports and with all the good people who supported his family operated automotive repair business for over 30 years. He and his beloved wife got to spend the last years motor homing all over the USA. He lived his final days peacefully until passing at his home on September 25, surrounded by his loving wife, Roseanne, and family.

Visitation will be on Friday, Oct 1, from 5-7 pm, with a 7 pm Scriptural Prayer Service, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 am on Saturday, Oct 2, at the Church of St. Therese, the Little Flower, with Father Kerry Prendiville presiding. Lunch will follow the service in the Parish Hall. Burial will be later at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

His online guestbook is at osheimschmidt.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 30, 2021.
My heart bleeds for you. I made many straws for Louie when I was little when our families would get togather. Biggest hugs to Rosie and the kids. I know him and Dad are settled in talking about the old days.
Kim Stido O'Rourke
September 30, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
September 29, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of your loved one. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Roxann
September 28, 2021
