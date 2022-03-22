Louise Miller

PHILIP - Louise Miller, age 88, of Philip, SD, died on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.

Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.