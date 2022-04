Lt. Col. Lyle Cecil Baker

SAVANNAH, GA - Lt. Col. Lyle Cecil Baker, 88, passed away on April 16, 2022.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City. Burial at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.