To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
I'm so sorry for your loss. I have fond memories of Lyle as I was growing up, though I haven't seen him for years. My thoughts are with you.
Faye Kruse Knorr
Friend
January 2, 2022
Condolences to Lyle´s family!
He was a great tribute to cowboy life and Bronc riding.
Carl waln, Sr.
December 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Lyle was such a nice guy! Prayers
Carolyn Olic Thompson
December 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of Lyle's passing. I always enjoyed visiting with him. Lyle and my dad, Joe Brown, had many stories to tell. Prayers for all of you.
Ellie (Brown) Bettelyoun
Friend
December 29, 2021
May you all know I´m thinking of you. May there be laughter in place of sadness. Lyle was a cowboy with love for family & friends. Always greeted others with a smile. That trait continues on with his family.
Bonnie Amiotte- Renner
December 29, 2021
Tom, Brady and girls, Sorry for your loss. Sending our condolences to you and your families.
Shawn Cuny
December 29, 2021
We are sorry to hear about the passing of Lyle, always enjoy visiting
Will him and members of the family.
Our prayers and sympathy.
Marv and Judy Jira
Marvin Jira
Friend
December 29, 2021
Kathy and family.
Thinking of you in prayer, may the beautiful memories be a comfort at this sad time and in the future.
Veva Wernke.
December 28, 2021
So sorry to hear about Lyle. I always enjoyed him and Jan while growing up and spending time with the family, mostly at rodeos. I'm sure he will be sorely missed. Thoughts and prayers for all of you.