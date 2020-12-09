Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lynn R. Mohler

Lynn R. Mohler

LONGVIEW, Wash. | Lynn R. Mohler, 67, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020, in Longview, after a lengthy illness. He was the son of Leo (Pat) and Lois Mohler. He married Nancy Lewis in 1977 and they had 43 wonderful years together.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Longview; four children, Joshua (Rebecca) Mohler of Castle Rock, WA, Sarah (Matt) Sharp of Longview, Matt (Erica) of Longview and Anna (Phil) Ward of Canberra, Australia; two brothers, Jay and Neil Mohler of Rapid City, SD; and nine grandchildren, Elijah, Katia, Lexis Brooklynn, Hazel, Ila, Atticus, Kelvyn and Calliope.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rachel, his parents and two nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, Dec, 18, in Longview.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
Longview, SD
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
SORRY to hear of your loss today!! Looks like it was a few days ago already. 2020 has been a ROUGH year for our family too; losing Mom. SO GLAD we have a God of Comfort to turn to!!!! He & time can lessen the hurt, as you already know from the past.
Douglas Hartland
December 14, 2020
Many thoughts have come with your loss of Lynn. He was a loyal and loving husband, father, and grandpa. I remember one time especially, before you lived in Longview-and you were just here visiting-when Lynn helped my Dad put in a new toilet in the mobile home we were living in. He was so willing and cheerful to help out. It meant a lot to me. There are other memories, too-the way he loved you and the kids. Most of all his quiet faithfulness. Praying you will feel the care and strength of God through one of the biggest losses in our earthly life.
Karleen Cotter
December 11, 2020
I enjoyed Lynn´s friendship in school. He was a good man. I am sorry for your lose.
John Preston
December 10, 2020
I´ve known Lynn since I started school in Buffalo Gap, SD. He was one grade ahead of me. We had some great times. Lynn was a nice guy and a good conversationalist. My deepest condolences go out to the family.
Fred White
December 9, 2020
We offer our deepest sympathy and prayers to you Nancy and your wonderful family. We remember fondly the days of you being neighbors. With Care and Concern. The Voigt´s
Jan and Roger Voigt
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results