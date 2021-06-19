Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Magdaline Aadland
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cahill Funeral Chapel - Sisseton
516 East Cherry St.
Sisseton, SD

Magdaline Aadland

RAPID CITY | Magdaline Aadland, 91, passed away June 10, 2021, peacefully in her sleep while at the Hospice House in Rapid City.

Maggie was a wonderful mother to her two children, Gale Susan Aadland Lauzon and son, Delton Scott Aadland and surrogate mother to many of their childhood friends and her numerous nieces and nephews. The best Grandmother one could ask for to Dennis Rhodes, Nichole Lauzon Johnston, Jolene Etlinger, Alexander Aadland and Cassandra Aadland as well Great Grandmother to Jacob Johnston, Kaytlyn Johnston, Samual Etlingler and Nathan Etlinger, and Great Great Grandmother to Jackson and Atticus.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. CDT on Saturday, June 19, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Sisseton.

More information at cahillfuneralchapel.com


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Sisseton, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Cahill Funeral Chapel - Sisseton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cahill Funeral Chapel - Sisseton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.