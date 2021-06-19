Magdaline Aadland

RAPID CITY | Magdaline Aadland, 91, passed away June 10, 2021, peacefully in her sleep while at the Hospice House in Rapid City.

Maggie was a wonderful mother to her two children, Gale Susan Aadland Lauzon and son, Delton Scott Aadland and surrogate mother to many of their childhood friends and her numerous nieces and nephews. The best Grandmother one could ask for to Dennis Rhodes, Nichole Lauzon Johnston, Jolene Etlinger, Alexander Aadland and Cassandra Aadland as well Great Grandmother to Jacob Johnston, Kaytlyn Johnston, Samual Etlingler and Nathan Etlinger, and Great Great Grandmother to Jackson and Atticus.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. CDT on Saturday, June 19, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Sisseton.

More information at cahillfuneralchapel.com