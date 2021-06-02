Marcella 'Sally' Staley

MADISON, Ind. | Marcella M. "Sally" Paradeis Staley, 97, entered this life on June 5, 1923 in Epiphany, South Dakota. She was the loving daughter of the late Walter W. and Gertrude A. Klinkhammer Paradeis. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Epiphany and was baptized at Holy Three Kings Catholic Church.

Sally was united in marriage to John Francis Staley in Hanson, South Dakota on Nov. 15, 1947. This happy union of 52 years was blessed with a son, Donald. Sally and John lived in Igloo, South Dakota where he worked for the Black Hills Ordinance Depot. They moved to Madison, Indiana in 1967 where John worked as a Comptroller at Jefferson Proving Ground.

Sally was very involved in her community and a faithful member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She enjoyed helping with various committees at church.

Sally died on Friday, May 28, 2021 at her son's home in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Sally will be missed by her loving son, Donald Staley of Indianapolis; her loving grandson, Owen Staley and his wife Camille of Athens, Georgia; her loving grandson, Samuel Staley and his wife Aeryal of Athens, Georgia; her great-grandchildren, Sydney, Fred, Emma and Noah; her sister, Eileen Bedell of Littleton, Colorado; her sister-in-law, Mary Paradeis of Mitchell, South Dakota; her nieces, nephews and other relatives; and her former daughter-in-law, Susan Staley of Bowman, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter W. Paradeis, died August 5, 1968; her mother, Gertrude A. Klinkhammer Paradeis, died May 13, 1981; her husband of 52 years, John Francis Staley, died Oct. 23, 1999; her brother, Francis Leo "Fritz" Paradeis, died Sept. 9, 1989 and his wife Shirley, died August 26, 2006; her brother, Gerald Lawrence Paradeis, died July 21, 2002 and his wife Virginia, died March 12, 2012; her brother, Eugene "Gene" Paradeis, died Feb. 23, 2006; her sister, Rose Marie Paradeis Welchert, died July 23, 2020 and her husband Theodore, died Feb. 2, 2013; her sister-in-law, Florence Fay Staley Gassman, died Feb. 12, 2013, and her husband, Myron Cyril, died June 5, 2015; and her sister-in-law, Dorene May Staley Zieman, died August 30, 2015 and her husband Zane, died Jan. 26, 2009.

Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 4, by Father Christopher A. Craig at the St. Patrick Catholic Chapel, 305 West State St., in Madison, Indiana. Interment will follow at a later date at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with 7 p.m. Rosary on Thursday, June 3 and from 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 4, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Shawe and Pope John. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centres of Madison and Hanover.

Online condolences, remembrances and memorials can be left at www.morgan-nay.com