Marcia L. Houk
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Marcia L. Houk

RAPID CITY | Marcia L. Houk, 80, died on January 5, 2022.

Kirk Funeral Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry to see that Marsha passed...heartbreaking news! We adored her and Garry, I´m sure they are enjoying the reunion. Our condolences Cal and Kathy Baker
Kathy Baker
Friend
January 20, 2022
I will miss her. She was so understanding and patient. I liked hearing her talk about her family and going down to the lake.
Chad Carpenter
January 14, 2022
We have known dear Marsha since 1971 and every minute of that association has been a pleasent , enjoyable,encouraging experience. You would have to look long and hard to find anyone that knew her that did not absolutely LOVE her deeply.
William C. Kundert
Friend
January 9, 2022
Marsha was such a sweet,loveing & kind person! She is our dear friend and sister and leaves a hole in my heart! Our love and condolences to her family may you be comforted by her hope for the future!
Trent&Nonette Richardson
Friend
January 8, 2022
