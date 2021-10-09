Marcile Smithhart Pustejovsky

Rapid City | Marcile Smithhart Pustejovsky died peacefully under Hospice Care at Fountain Springs Healthcare facility in Rapid City, South Dakota on Monday, October 4th, 2021. She was 94 years of age.

She was born January 20, 1927, to Dee and Janie Bell Smithhart near the farming community of Ora, Texas. Marcile was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Benedict Frank "Bennie" Pustejovsky in 2002. She is survived by her three sons and their families: Benedict Frank "Dickie" Jr and Donna Pustejovsky of Huntsville, Texas; Bill and Karen Pustejovsky of Fredericksburg, Virginia; David and Lisa Pustejovsky of Rapid City, South Dakota; Six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren living in Texas, South Dakota, and South Korea. She is also survived by her brother, Burl Smithhart, and his wife Ruth, of Merritt Island, Florida.

To all the caregivers at There's a Hart that looked after Mom these past couple of years, thank you. To the physicians and staff at Monument Health and their professional care our highest regards. To Hospice Care and the staff at Fountain Springs Healthcare our sincerest appreciation for all you do.

A memorial service will be held at Guardian Angel Catholic Church (5610 Demel Street, Wallis, Texas, 77485) on Saturday, October 23rd at 10:00am with graveside service immediately afterward and luncheon to follow at the church hall.

Additional information and condolences can be expressed on the following websites.

https://www.osheimschmidt.com/

https://www.knesekfuneralhome.com/