Margaret (Marge) Claradine Spinar

RAPID CITY | Margaret (Marge) Claradine Spinar, 97 of Rapid City died on December 17. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 22 from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary service starting at 7 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.