Marian Paula Tarrant

KAILUA, HI - Marian Paula Tarrant, 88, Kailua, HI passed away March 16, 2022.

Celebration of Life Services will be Monday, April 11, 2022 at 9:00am at Kirk Funeral Home. The service will be Live Streamed on the funeral home website. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

