Unci Marie Randall in my life lived the ancient manners of wolakota: friendship, peace, and harmony in social interactive relationships. Every encounter was blessed, humorous and inspiring. Unci Marie founded the Maka Si Tomni institute in my family's Colorado NGO The Order of Earth in 2007. The Lakota Grey Eagle Society mission 50+years-old to bring forth a thriving Lakota Language & Culture in modernity. Many have gathered around her fire in the wilderness in wonder of this ancient wisdom. Unci Marie's courage was a profound simplicity and dreaming care for children's peaceful education as human beings in the future by ecologically knowing the primordial root of one's origin. The ultimate beauty she revealed was the sanctity of the water of life as a continuous revelation of our shared humanness and there is no goodbye. Our opportunity today is to reflect on the gift of her soulful presence as a living reality and legacy taking action in bringing forth peaceful manners in all of our conversations while uplifting the children of tomorrow by singing her song as our song in unity and awakening this eternal two-legged stardust wakan in maka si tomni. Thank you Mother Marie for the gift of your own humanness and wisdom in the heart of matter. My prayer is for all the family, friends and educators to be encouraged by "Oyate Win's Message to the World" as a voice for a new peaceful beginning for the children in our world. This generation builder is in the Camp Up North energizing unseen helpers in this moment of truth. Mother Marie's foot tracks are an oral lived experience in the wonderful beauty of the heart of us two-legged waking up together at the finish line of the Great Race. Amazing!

Mushin +Patric Roberts Work September 22, 2021