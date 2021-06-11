Marie O. Rodeen

RAPID CITY | Marie Olive Rodeen, 81, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

She was born June 23, 1939 in Sisseton, SD. After graduating high school, she married her lifelong friend and high school sweetheart, Robert Rodeen on Jan. 3, 1959. When Robert was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1959, they moved to Wiesbaden, Germany.

After three years they settled back in Rapid City. Marie was a nurse's aide and Robert purchased the Mobil Oil service station at Baken Park and operated that until the Flood of 1972 wiped it out. They then operated the Mobil Oil Bulk Plant in Rapid City from 1972-1977. From 1977-1979 they owned their own Bulk Oil Company named Rodeen Oil. They sold it to MG Oil Company in 1979 and both worked there until they retired in 1999. Marie was their office manager.

Marie loved to volunteer at her kids' schools, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and at church activities. She loved gardening, baking, camping, fishing, and running. She ran many marathons in her 30's and 40;s.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Charles Gessner and her only granddaughter, Gillian Gessner, Tucson, AZ; her son, Keith Rodeen, Rapid City; and her siblings and their spouses: Hugo Jr. and Ella Schloe, Spearfish, Glenn and Jackie Schloe, East Wenatchee, WA, Paul Schloe, Renner, Simon and Karen Schloe, St. Cloud, MN, James Schloe, Minneapolis, MN, Sarah and Mike Birnbaum, Rapid City, Elaine Benner, Seattle, WA, and Helen Scrivanich, Seattle.

Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery with a private family service.

Donations can be made on her behalf to the Alzheimer's Association at this link: http://act.alz.org/goto/Marie_Rodeen