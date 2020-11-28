Marietta J. Brodsky

RAPID CITY | Marietta Janet Brodsky lived a happy and zestful life for 97 years. She was born May 15, 1923, in Vale, SD, to Henrietta (Reith) and Asa Nelson Kingsbury. She died Nov. 21, 2020, in Rapid City.

Marietta attended her first 12 years of school in Vale, where her parents owned and operated Kingsbury and Sons General Store. After graduating from Black Hills State College with a degree in elementary education, she returned to Vale to begin her teaching career before moving to Rapid City.

On August 18,1951, Marietta married the love of her life, Edward Brodsky. A military pilot in World War II, Ed had been captured by German troops, and achieved a harrowing escape from a POW camp. In Rapid City, Ed busied himself with life as a charter pilot while Marietta graced the halls of the local elementary schools. Ed passed away in 1969 at age 49.

For over 40 years Marietta devoted her heart and soul to young people in the Rapid City School District. Hundreds of fellow educators and students can recall the love and attention she gave to her students. She retired from the district in 1988, yet she continued to work as a substitute teacher.

Marietta loved watching and feeding the little creatures that would rush to her deck to indulge themselves in the bounty of food she bestowed on them. Whether it was a four-legged furry creature or an intriguing feathered friend, they were all welcome. She did occasionally get impatient with domineering turkeys.

Family and friends fondly remember her love of the Denver Broncos and obsession with televised professional tennis matches. She bicycled with Phyllis O'Conner and other friends and played her own vigorous style of tennis into her late 70's.

Although Marietta and Ed had no children of their own, they loved all the children that blessed their lives. She methodically prepared a traditional Christmas package for each with the latest Hallmark Christmas ornament and her delicious homemade caramels, party mix and a holiday calendar.

Marietta's four siblings preceded her in death: Ruth (Richard) Williams, Helen (Martin) Jackley, William (Mary) Kingsbury, and James Kingsbury. She also mourned the loss of her nephews, Richard Iverson, Ed "Gurse" "Williams and his wife Glenice, and Michael Jackley, as well as her niece, Judy Iverson and her husband David. In April of this year, she lost Jan Kingsbury, wife of nephew Bob.

Left to remember her style and grace are nieces and nephews, Bob Kingsbury, Marshall (Sharon) Williams, JoAnn Jackley, Jean (Don) Frankenfeld and Mary Ann (Ron) Davis.

At Marietta's request, cremation will take place. A Celebration of Life and inurnment will be held at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

A memorial has been established.

Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.