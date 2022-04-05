Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn Baker
FUNERAL HOME
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD

Marilyn Baker

ST. ONGE - Marilyn Baker, age 93 of St. Onge, died Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Aspen Grove Assisted Living Center in Sturgis.

The funeral service will be held 10 am Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 5 to 7pm Friday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.

Marilyn's service will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.

Memorials are preferred to the United Methodist Church and Hospice of the Northern Hills.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.