Marilyn Baker

ST. ONGE - Marilyn Baker, age 93 of St. Onge, died Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Aspen Grove Assisted Living Center in Sturgis.

The funeral service will be held 10 am Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 5 to 7pm Friday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.

Marilyn's service will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.

Memorials are preferred to the United Methodist Church and Hospice of the Northern Hills.