Marion Jean Christensen

RAPID CITY – Marion Jean Christensen, 96, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Peaceful Pines. She was born January 18, 1926 at Erwin, SD to Joe and Mabel (Hinz) Larson. Jean married her high school sweetheart, Lyle Martin, in 1945 and lived in several SD towns. They raised four children, then later she worked for the Dept of Revenue and National College. In 1987 she married Delbert Christensen, and they enjoyed 19 happy years together.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Lynne (Peter) Greenwaldt and Randi (Rob) Oviatt, and son, Dan (Julie) Martin; stepdaughter, Sharon (Larry) Rudolph, stepsons, Dennis (Stacy) Christensen and Larry (Iris) Christensen; grandchildren, Cody Greenwaldt, Megan Oviatt, Liza (John) Lushbough, Cara Oviatt, Nate (Sammie) Oviatt, Anne (Jason) Phillips, Alison (Brad) Short and Molly (Cameron) Price; and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Bob, parents, husbands and siblings.

Jean was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She adored her role as Grandma Jean as well. She treasured her family and embraced every moment spent with them. She found beauty in nature, loved music, dancing. Her beautiful spirit and great sense of humor will live on in our hearts forever.

Memorials will be made to Alzheimer's research or a tree/park bench in Jean's name.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, April 1, 2022 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church with visitation one hour before. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery. Full obituary at www.osheimschmidt.com.