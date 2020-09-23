Marjorie Kunz Backus

CLOQUET, Minn. | Marjorie Lucille Kunz Backus, 90, passed away peacefully on Sept, 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

Margie was born in St. Paul, MN, to Ernest and Stella (Inman) Haskell. She went to school at Minnehaha Academy in St. Paul. Four of her children were born in St. Paul, and her youngest son was born in Cloquet. The family then moved to Rapid City, SD. After raising her children, she worked for many years at the Family Thrift Bakery and Jolly Lane Greenhouse. She was a counselor for a singles group with the Canyon Lake United Methodist Church. She loved the Black Hills and all that it had to offer - she was an avid skier, hiker, and enjoyed the outdoors.

She married Dr. Byron Charles Backus on May 15, 2008, in Excelsior Springs, MO. She loved the blue sky, green pines and yellow sunshine!

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ruth (Fred) Berndt; and son, Richard (Dick) Chandler Kunz.

Margie is survived by her husband, Byron Backus, Bev (Dick) Kunz, Susan (Darold) Watters, Kathy (Mike) Koschmeder, Nancy (Robert) Endsley, and Jim (Shelly) Kunz. She is also survived by her grandchildren Tara (Jim) Wagner and great-grandson Eli; Jennifer (James) Carver and great-grandchildren Joshua and Kaitlyn; Andy (Jen) Heintz, Jesse (Kristi) Kunz and great-grandsons Ethan and Brandon; Michael Kunz; Sarah (Mike) Serie and great-grandchildren Madyson and Kaleb; Stacy Watters and great-grandchildren Tatum, Chase, Morgan, and Jack; Erik Kunz and great-grandchildren Parker and Paige; Alex (Becky) Kunz and great-grandchildren Langston and Bailey; and Jacob Kunz.

Memorials may be given to St. Croix Hospice, 4897 Miller Trunk Highway, Suite 209, Hermantown, MN 55811 and/or Cloquet Presbyterian Church, 47 4th Street, Cloquet, MN 55720 or of your own choosing.

The family of Margie wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the individuals at St. Croix Hospice, several physicians from Cloquet, and the many friends and family.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.