Marjorie A. Harry

HIGHLAND, Ill. | Marjorie Ann Harry, 87, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Cedarhurst of Highland.

Marjorie was born Jan. 8, 1934 to Henry and Marguerite (nee Crawford) Schaaf in Rahme, ND. On April 4, 1953, she married Donald Linderman in North Dakota. After his untimely passing in 1974, she met Andrew Yates, and they later married on June 1, 1976 in Rapid City, SD. Andrew unexpectedly passed in 1985. Marjorie then met James Harry and they married on Feb. 27, 1987, a union lasting 32 years, before he passed in 2019.

She was raised on a farm in North Dakota with two siblings and attended high school in Rapid City. After high school, Marjorie met her first husband Donald, while he was serving at Ellsworth Air Force Base. She was a homemaker for the State of South Dakota.

Marjorie's faith in the Lord was the most important thing in her life. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She always enjoyed having her grandkids come and stay with her at Hart Ranch in South Dakota. She was also known to be a fantastic baker.

"Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don't you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will be in the presence of God." -- Billy Graham

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Marguerite Schaaf; husbands, Donald Linderman, Andrew Yates, and James Harry; and siblings, Myron Schaaf, and Beverly Schaaf (in infancy).

She is survived by her children, Ronda (Richard) Curtis, Robert Linderman, and Roxine (Travis) Leighton; stepchildren, Dawn Yates, Greg Yates, Randy (Victoria) Harry, Sue (Alan) Mullin, and Marsha (Dan) Kiel; grandchildren, Kristine (Darron) Butler, Lindy (Joseph) Sink, Brooke (Mike) VanDoorne, Gavin (Kendall) Linderman, Lance (Breanna) Linderman, Sarah (Mark) Fersdahl, Jacob (Melissa) Thorson, Joseph Leighton; great-grandchildren, Nolan & Madison Butler, Benjamin & Samuel Sink, Brittany (Josh) Lampe, Eastyn & Korbin VanDoorne, Emerson, Blyth, & Miller Linderman, Braeden, Isaiah, Rowen & Reed Linderman, Natalie & Henry Fersdahl, Heidi, Hope & Hawk Thorson; great-great-grandchildren, Peyton & T.J.; sister, Darlene Borzenski; numerous step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. on Monday, March 29, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City. Private burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Heartland Hospice Services of Fairview Heights.