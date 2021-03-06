Menu
Marjorie A. Sagen
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Marjorie A. Sagen

RAPID CITY | Marjorie Alice "Marge" Sagen, 90, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Edgewood Assisted Living, which had been her home for the past seven years.

She was born in Rapid City, to Harry and Clara Aigner on April 15, 1930. She attended school in Rapid City and graduated from high school in 1948. She then attended the National School of Business, graduating in August 1949 and proceeded to work at Dakota Typewriter.

She met Gene Sagen on Valentine's Day 1950 and they were married on August 24, 1950. They lived in Rapid City and were married for 57 years, until the time of Gene's death in 2007.

Marge was involved with her children's Brownie and Cub Scout Troops, Extension Club, Sewing Circle, and church activities. She enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening, and traveling.

She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Fisher (Randy), and sons, Richard and David Sagen, all of Rapid City; grandchildren, Merrick Fisher, Rapid City, Taylor Sagen, Boston, MA, and Salim Golden (Chris), TX; great-grandchildren, Gabby, Amelia, and Savannah Golden; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harry Aigner Jr.; and sisters, Dorothy Crawford and Ethel Williams.

Due to COVID-19 a private family service will be held at the First Congregational Church on Monday, March 8, officiated by Becky Fleming. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Special thanks to the loving care given by the staff of Edgewood Assisted Living and Stillwater Hospice.

Memorials may be made to Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary or Feeding South Dakota.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Service
First Congregational Church
SD
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts are with Becky, Randy, and the entire family.
Michael Richardson and Janine LeRoy
March 9, 2021
I´m sorry about your mother´s passing.....Becky......praying the Lords comfort to you and your family....
Nancy Hughes Brooks
March 7, 2021
Becky... I am saddened to hear about the loss of your mother. I pray that your memories will become treasured keepsakes that you will cherish forever. Thinking of you, Randy, and the girls during this time. Love and prayers to all of you.
Dianne Ellwein
March 6, 2021
I remember your mom at your front door on San Marco waving goodbye to us as we walked to Pinedale Elementary. She was a very nice lady. My deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Lana Brekhus
March 6, 2021
