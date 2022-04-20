Marjorie Schumacher

CHADRON - Funeral Services for Marjorie Schumacher of Chadron, Nebraska will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska. Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, Nebraska.

Marjorie May Schumacher passed away on April 13, 2022 at Ponderosa Villa in Crawford, NE at the age of 93.

Marjorie was born November 15, 1928 in Burwell, Nebraska. She was the only child of Earnest and Lucelle Key. She began school in Wewela, South Dakota but her family lived in several places, finally settling in Chadron, Nebraska where she graduated from Chadron High School in 1946.

She married Leslie Schumacher on May 14, 1948. To this union were born three children-Jerry, Sue and Tom. They made their home in Chadron where she worked at the First National Bank for 10 years. In 1963 they moved to Ainsworth, Nebraska where she worked for the Commercial National Bank for 30 years until her retirement in 1994.

Her retirement was filled with camping, boating and fishing adventures with her husband and their friends. These trips produced some stories that were somewhere between interesting and horrifying (like the time the boat came loose from the camper and preceded the truck down the highway!).

She and Les surprised their family by purchasing a home in Zapata, Texas in 2004. They enjoyed the warm winters, no snow and the orange tree in their yard that produced the tastiest oranges. They'd always bring oranges back to Ainsworth to share with family and friends.

In 2008, Les and Marge celebrated two big milestones together-their 80th birthdays and 60th wedding anniversary.

Marge was a hardworking, generous and talented woman. She enjoyed embroidering, knitting and crocheting fancywork, making jewelry, quilting, sewing and even oil and acrylic painting. She was especially proud of the wedding dress she made for her daughter, Sue's, wedding. During these activities, a dachshund could always be found at her side, the most recent being her beloved Josie.

In 2011, Marge moved to Prairie Pines in Chadron, Nebraska to be closer to family. Many wonderful friendships were formed during her years there.

She loved her family and was always proud of their accomplishments. Her two granddaughters and their children were a special joy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Les and dear cousin Lola Speirs.

She is survived by her children, Jerry (Marilyn) of Chadron, NE, Sue (Bob) Baker of Rock Springs, WY and Tom (Trish) of Gordon, NE; grandchildren Kelsi (Jeff) Moore of Rushville, NE, Tessah (Jake) Cooper of Omaha, NE; great grandchildren, Connor and Cade Moore and Elliott and Evan Cooper.

Memorial donations have been designated for Ponderosa Villa in Crawford, NE, Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, or Prairie Pines in Chadron, NE. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, P.O. Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.