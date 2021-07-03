Mark G. Johnson

RAPID CITY | Mark Gregory Johnson, 68, passed away on June 30, 2021 after a short battle with glioblastoma.

Mark was born on August 8, 1952 to Orley and Marlys (Fischer) Johnson, in St. Paul, MN. Shortly after his birth they moved to Rapid City. Mark graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1970 and remained close with many of his high school friends until his passing.

On April 24, 1974, he married Sheila (Wright) Johnson and on June 30, 1982 they adopted their only child, Miranda, who they raised in the home Mark built out Rimrock Highway.

Mark worked over 40 years in garage door sales and installation. He worked with many of the local contractors and builders in the area and was trusted and loved in his field. Mark was an expert craftsman and carpenter -- he had the ability to create almost anything from a piece of wood. Mark also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and just being in the outdoors. Above all, Mark loved his family and friends. He enjoyed spending his time with those closest to him.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Miranda and Nate Sales; his grandsons, Nathan, Macario, and Xavi; his brother, Jeff (Nancy) Johnson; his best friend of over 50 years, Jim (Mary) Kent; special Uncle & Aunt, Roger and Linda Fischer; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, at First Baptist Church, 707 St. Patrick St., with a luncheon to follow.

