Mark A. Pederson

RAPID CITY | Mark Pederson, 42, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Monument Health Hospital.

Mark Allen Pederson was born Jan. 10, 1978 to Marie (Heltzel) Pederson in Kadoka. He attended Black Hawk Elementary and Stevens High School.

In his 20's he moved to Colorado for a few years. During that time he traveled to many "Phish" concerts. Upon returning to Rapid City, Mark worked many jobs including bar tending, insurance appraisal, and finally working at Synchrony Financial. While at work in November 2018, he suffered a viral infection to the brain. After a difficult nearly two years, Mark passed away on Oct. 7, 2020, surrounded by his mom, dad, and best friend.

Mark was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, James Heltzel.

He will be forever loved and missed by his mother; the man he considered his dad, Butch Murner and Butch's children, Tammy, Robin and Troy. Also surviving are his grandmother, Thelma Heltzel along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including his best friend and target shooting buddy, Larry Sanders, his dog Chance, and cat Tubbs.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Rush Funeral Home in Philip. Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.