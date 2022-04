Marlin Evans

MIDLAND | Marlin Evans died on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Kadoka Nursing Home at the age of 86.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland.

Interment will be at the Nowlin Cemetery near Midland.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.