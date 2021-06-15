Menu
Marlin H. Neugebauer
FUNERAL HOME
WILL FUNERAL CHAPEL - MITCHELL
210 E GREEN DR
Mitchell, SD

Marlin H. Neugebauer

MITCHELL | Marlin Herbert Neugebauer, Platoon Sergeant with the SD National Guard, 87, died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital from a fall he did not recover from.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Resurrection Lutheran Church with burial and military rites at the Sunset Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service and time of sharing beginning at 7 p.m. Marlin is survived by his daughters, Marcie (Tim) Brumbaugh and Marita Neugebauer (Mark Hicks), both of Rapid City, SD; his granddaughter, Whitney Sanders (Drew Diehm), Rapid City, SD; two great-grandsons, Leedin Sanders and Rhett Chiaroni; his sister-in-law, VonDean (Keith) Smith, Owasso, OK; and many special cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marje in January of 2011; and his parents.

To share your condolences please visit www.willfuneralchapel.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Will Funeral Chapel
210 E Green Drive, Mitchell, SD
Jun
17
Prayer Service
7:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Will Funeral Chapel
210 E Green Drive, Mitchell, SD
Jun
18
Funeral
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Resurrection Lutheran Church
4013 North Main, Mitchell, SD
Jun
18
Service
11:00a.m. - 11:15a.m.
Sunset Memorial Cemetery
2531 S Dakota 37, Mitchell, SD
Funeral services provided by:
WILL FUNERAL CHAPEL - MITCHELL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Becky Wagner and Ron Yahne
June 17, 2021
I worked at the maintenance shop in Mitchell with Marlon for several years and also with him in the national guard there he was an awful nice guy my sympathy goes out to you and your family
Dick J Houser
Work
June 16, 2021
