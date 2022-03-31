Menu
Marshall W. Curtis

RAPID CITY - Marshall was raised in Virginia with his sisters, Pat, Maxine, and Edith. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1961. This brought him to Ellsworth AFB where he met his wife, Deborah. The two raised their family in Rapid City. They had one son and two daughters, Alecia, Chad and Malory. Married for 43 years, they were true soulmates and were rarely apart from one another.

Marshall received his Associates Degree in Automotive Technology. He was a skilled brick layer and was foreman for 16 years. There are many structures around the area that still stand today showing his exemplary work. For years, he was known as the "Petition King", carrying petitions for 24 years to help make his city better. He met many people and was well known to this day for his hard work and dedication to this city. He loved spending time with his family. He also loved fishing, picnics and feeding the donkeys at Custer State Park most of all. There is nothing he wouldn't do for anyone at any time. The love he had for his family was felt by everyone who knew him. He was an amazing man who will be missed tremendously by all.

Marshall was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Maxine, and sisters, Edith Carmichael and Pat (Maxine) Brooks. He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Styles) Curtis; daughters Alecia (Nate) Fines and Malory (David) Woidt; son; Chad (Sasha) Curtis; six grandchildren Jeremy, Alexah, Madison, Chloee, Morgan and Bradley; and one great-granddaughter Brynnlee.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 31, 2022.
