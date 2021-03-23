Marshall R. Williams

STURGIS | Marshall R. Williams was born August 10, 1944, to Ruth I. (Kingsbury) and Richard B. Williams in Sturgis, and died March 18, 2021, at Monument Health Sturgis.

Marshall graduated from Sturgis High School in 1962, attended the University of Wyoming, and graduated from Black Hills State University in 1969. He later earned his Master's degree from SDSU in 1982.

Marshall joined the South Dakota National Guard in 1966 and retired in 2004. While he was with the HHD 109th Engr Bn, he received several commendations including NCO of the Year in 1980. His experiences with this outstanding unit, provided him with limitless story-telling opportunities to which his students can easily attest.

Marshall married his wife, Sharon on May 17, l969, and together they raised two sons, Richard and Jared. Countless stories, some probably exaggerated and animated, provided many hours of boisterous talking and laughing.

Marshall began teaching in the Meade School District in 1969 in the very building named after his father. He remained there for 38 years loving every single moment. Along with his one arm pushups and many Guard stories, he often enlightened his sons and students with recounts of several history expeditions he and his father took to the Custer Battlefield, Wounded Knee, and other places of historical significance. He never lost his love for reading about South Dakota history, especially American Indian culture. This required a large stack of magazines, books, and easy access to computers at all times.

While in the Meade District, Marshall received many awards including Teacher of the Year in 1985. He was also past president of the Meade Education Association. Marshall and Sharon retired from teaching in 2007.

Marshall served on the Board of Directors at the Fort Meade Museum, was a lector at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, and past volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

Marshall is survived by his wife, Sharon; sons, Richard (Kari), and Jared (Andria); adorable granddaughter, Ava; and twin grandsons, Benjamin and Jasper, who inspired him to keep up the fight against COPD. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews also mourn his loss.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and R. B.; his brother, Ed "Gurse" and his wife, Glenice; his sister, Judy Iverson and her husband, David; as well as many other loving relatives.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Private family burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

To show your love for others, please wear a mask to the services if you have not had your full COVID vaccines. Vulnerable family and friends from eight months to 80 years will be in our presence. Services will be livestreamed at www.kinkadefunerals.com.

A memorial has been established.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.