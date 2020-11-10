Martha E. Gustafson

SPEARFISH | Martha Elizabeth Gustafson, 71, gained her joyous victory on Nov. 6, 2020 at the Advanced Care Hospital in Billings, MT.

Martha was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.

She was born Feb. 7, 1949 in Shakopee, MN to John (Woodrow) and Sally (Roberts) Daniels. Martha married Steven Harold Gustafson on August 29, 1969 and they were blessed with 10 children during their 51 years of marriage. She was very dear in many people's hearts for her love and caretaking during her 17 years in the Spearfish Hospital OB Department.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bill, Dave, Joe and Delmer Daniels; brother-in-law, Myrl Williamson; and grandson, Cameron Gustafson.

She is survived by her husband, Steven; six sons, James (Paula) Gustafson of Illinois, Joey (Rosanne) Gustafson, Jason (Carrie) Gustafson of Washington, Jeff (Kari) Gustafson of Alaska, Jack (Andria) Gustafson of South Dakota and Jay (Janice) Gustafson of Wyoming; four daughters, JoAnne (Dion) Wilen of South Dakota, Jill (Jack) Sarkinen of Washington, Joyce (Bud) Williamson of Wyoming and Jennifer (Randy) Mayzsak of Wyoming; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Art (Ellie) Daniels and John (Pat) Daniels; seven sisters, Cleo Williamson, Carolyn (Duane) Kuenzel, Joyce (Tom) Cederstrom, Evelyn (Sid) Simonson, Evonne (Matt) Freese, Dorothy (Marshall) Simonson and Myrna (Mark) Berryhill; and sisters-in-law, Darlene Daniels, Jackie Daniels and Barb Daniels. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and Christian friends.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church Cemetery.

