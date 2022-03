Martha J. Porter

EDGEMONT | Martha Janet Porter, 85, died Feb. 28, 2021.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, March 5, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, at United Church in Edgemont. Burial will follow at the Edgemont Cemetery.