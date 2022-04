Marvin L. Hayford

STURGIS | Marvin Lester Hayford, 79, died June 30, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, at LifeSpring Wesleyan Church.