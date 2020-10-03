Marvin D. Henzlik

RAPID CITY | Marvin D. Henzlik, 94, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan in New Underwood.

Marvin was born on August 20, 1926, in Mitchell to Joseph and Sylvia Rehurek Henzlik.

He graduated from Mitchell High School in 1944 and soon received his call to active duty in the U.S. Army Air Corp. He received training as a B24 and B29 mechanic and was later transferred to the Air Transport Command. He was a Flight Traffic Clerk on C54 planes which transported men and equipment all over the Pacific.

When he returned from the service, he entered Dakota Wesleyan University and graduated in 1951 with a degree in Business Accounting.

Marvin married Janet Rau, a fellow student, on July 20, 1952 and the couple moved to Rapid City, where he began working as an Agent and District Manager for American Family Insurance Company.

After 34 years in the insurance business, he retired and began working in tourism, first for the Chamber of Commerce and then transferred to the Black Hills Badlands and Lakes Association.

In 1971, he became a member of the Rapid City Shrine of Democracy Chorus. He was named Barbershopper of the Year in 1974.

Marvin was a member of the Rapid City Y's Men's Club, Elks Brotherhood, and the American Legion.

He was a member of the Methodist Church where he was actively involved all his adult life. He sang in the choir, also at many funerals, keeping a careful record of names and solos sung. He served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Finance and Missions. While Chairman of Missions, he joined a conference group who were going to Haiti to build a school. They took suitcases filled with school supplies donated by church members across the state.

Marvin is survived by Janet, his wife of 68 years; son, Dean (Tamara) Henzlik, Rapid City; daughters, Joan Knapp, Omaha, NE, and Lauri (Tom) Robins, Fort Collins, CO; six grandchildren; and sister, Arla DeFelice, San Diego, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and a brother.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the funeral home.

Private burial, with full military honors rendered by the Rushmore VFW Post 1273 and the South Dakota Army National Guard will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Memorials have been established to their DWU Scholarship Fund and to First United Methodist Church.

His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com