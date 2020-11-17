Marvin N. Hyde

RAPID CITY | Marvin N. "Marv" Hyde 75, died Nov. 7, 2020 in Key West, FL.

Marv was born April 25, 1945, in Red Oak, IA. His family moved to Aberdeen, SD, where they had a news stand business and city cab business. Later they moved to Rapid City where Marv attended school and graduated from Rapid City High School. Marv next went to trade school in Denver. Upon returning he got involved in the family bus business.

Marv married Paula Merrifield on April 30, 1966. They have two children, Gregory Hyde and Nichole Hyde Nanto. He soon started Gray Line of the Black Hills Tours and later Four Seasons Sports Center in 1971.

Marv loved to snowmobile. He spent many years traveling with his son to his snowmobile races. He was involved in EAA and enjoyed flying his airplane. Lately his biggest joy was going out fishing in Key West with his wife, Paula. They had many wonderful outings on the ocean.

Marv is survived by his wife of 54 years, Paula Hyde; one son, Gregory Hyde (Colleen); one daughter, Nichole Hyde Nanto (Steve); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Marv was preceded in death by his parents, Rosella Herr and Duane Hyde.

A Celebration of Marv's Life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at osheimschmidt.com