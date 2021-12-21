Mary Kay Breyer

HOT SPRINGS | Mary Kay Breyer, age 86, of Hot Springs, SD passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Christian Funeral Vigil will be held 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs, SD.

Christian Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs, SD.

Christian Funeral Committal will follow at Cold Springs Cemetery near Pringle, SD.

A lunch will be served at the church following the burial. A full obituary is available at www.chamberlainmccolleys.com. Flowers may be sent through Changing Seasons Floral & Gifts at 605 745 4836 and cards may be sent through Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home both of Hot Springs, SD.