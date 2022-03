Mary D. Glass

CUSTER - Mary D. Glass, 58, of Custer, SD passed away March 22, 2022.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at Chamberlain McColleys Funeral Home in Custer, SD.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hill City, SD.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColleys Funeral Home in Custer, SD.