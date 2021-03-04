Mary Gorcoff-Knecht

RAPID CITY | Mary Elizabeth Gorcoff-Knecht, 42, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, friend and extraordinary realtor, went home to Jesus on March 2, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Caleb, her son and Susan, her mother, were by her side.

Mary was born in Canton, OH on June 13, 1978 and lived with her family in North Lawrence, OH, until she graduated Liberty Christian Academy in 1997. Caleb Andrew Christopher, whom she was extremely proud of and loved dearly, arrived in 2001. They moved to Rapid City soon after. Mary eventually achieved her goal of becoming a successful realtor after much hard work and dedication. She went beyond the call for all of her clients.

Mary was a happy, caring person, who had a profound love of the Lord, unconditionally loved Caleb, spoiled her dogs, enjoyed travel and loved spending time with her family and friends whenever she could. She also loved the outdoors and living life to the fullest. Mary dreamed someday of moving to California to be near her beloved beaches and soaking up all the sunshine. Her infectious laugh and smile will live in our memories, always.

Mary is survived by her son, Caleb Knecht; her parents, Dennis and Susan Gorcoff of Massillon, OH; her sister, Shelly Gorcoff of Akron, OH and her two children, Caleigh and Christopher; her sister, Laurie (Chris) Harvey of Sumter, SC and their three boys, Christian, William and Antonin; her Aunt Karen (Craig) Rowland of Millersburg, OH; her cousins, Ryan Benson of Columbus, OH, and Carrie Benson of San Antonio, TX; her close companion, John Sayles; and her two beloved dogs, Pixie and Gigi.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr.af & Mrs. Van Gorcoff, Mr. William Wurtz, Ms. Marie Burkholtz; her great Uncle Frank "Buddy" Burkholtz; and great Aunt Ruth Weber.

A memorial service celebrating Mary's life will be held on Tuesday, March 9, at Fountain Springs Church (West location). Visitation is at 9 a.m. and her memorial service begins at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations, in Mary's honor, may be offered to the Monument Health Cancer Care Institute at https:/monument.healthonationform

