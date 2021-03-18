Menu
Mary E. Holleman
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Mary E. Holleman

CLEARWATER, Fla. | Mary E. Holleman, 84, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones.

Mary, born on April 29, 1936 to Alma Blanche Cammack and Charles Francis Evans in Deadwood, SD, immediately brought joy and laughter into the world. She was the sister to two loving brothers, Chuck and Jim Evans. She was honoured Queen of Job's Daughters in high school and was the best sight-reader for piano in town.

After graduating from Rapid City High School, Mary went on to pursue a bachelors degree in Education at the University of South Dakota. After, Mary taught English at a high school in Rapid City. She was just a few years older than her students. Mary loved teaching and later would lovingly correct her children's grammar.

While in high school, she met Peter W. Holleman and the two were inseparable from that point on. Mary and Peter were married for over 32 years and had three children, Judy, Bill, and Susan Holleman.

After her husband passed away, she moved to Prescott, AZ to be with her friend Sam Ruiz. There, she met Bill Druce and spent many years travelling and having fun. She lived in Prescott from 1990 to 2010.

Mary was a fiercely dedicated mom to all of her children, raising all three in a loving home filled with fresh baked goods and homemade clothes. Family came first to Mary, a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.

The family will be having a virtual service via Zoom on March 20, 2021 at 3 p.m. EST. If you would like to attend, please email [email protected] Additionally, Mary has a memorial Facebook group "In loving Memory of Mary Holleman." Please join to see and share some stories and pictures of Mary.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Service
3:00p.m.
via Zoom
SD
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Remember being in Pete's room with Pete and he showing me his deer hunting rifle in Rapid City while visiting. Mom (now 104) and Dad would visit Pete and Mary in Florida during their winter stays.
Alfred Kresse Jr
March 28, 2021
Barbara Lauer Lott
March 18, 2021
We grew up living across the street from the Evans family. Mary and my sister, Donna were high school friends, and my husband, Denny, and I graduated from high school with Mary´s brother, Chuck, who continues to be a good friend. Wonderful family and Mary was a beautiful person.
Sharon Johnson Anderson
March 18, 2021
