Mary B. Jackson
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Mary B. Jackson

RAPID CITY | Mary B. Jackson, 69, Rapid City, lost her courageous 2 ½ year battle with cancer and was carried away by angels, Tuesday, 14 September 2021. She passed in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loving family.

Mary was born July 26, 1952, in Thief River Falls, MN, to Donald and Dorothy (Zavoral) Johnson. She grew up in Watertown, SD and graduated high school in 1970. Mary went into the US Air Force straight from high school and upon completing her tour, married Kevin Jackson and had two daughters, Anne, and Kelly.

In 1981, she joined the South Dakota Army National Guard and served 30 honorable years before retiring in June of 2010.

In July 1988, she married Tim Johnson and they remained together until she passed.

Mary spent her life making other people happy. For 25 years she was Santa Claus for countless children and various functions. She was the "Queen of Shopping", but it was buying gifts for other people that brought her the most happiness. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crafting, gardening, and cheering on her beloved New England Patriots. The annual fall trips to Vermont she made with Tim to visit his family were always a highly anticipated and cherished time for her. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed.

Survivors include her husband, Tim Johnson, daughters, Anne Vogele (Brendan) of Rapid City, Kelly Jackson (Rodney) of Rapid City, and granddaughters Hailey Jackson and Molly Nelson of Rapid City.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Madilynn Grace.

Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a vigil and rosary service at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20 at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Interment services immediately following at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis with military honors by the South Dakota Army National Guard and the VFW Post 1273.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Her online guestbook is available to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
4500 Jackson Blvd., Rapid, SD
Sep
20
Vigil
6:30p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
SD
Sep
20
Rosary
6:30p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
SD
Sep
21
Service
10:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
4500 Jackson Blvd., Rapid, SD
Sep
21
Burial
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Dr., Sturgis, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So incredibly sorry to hear about Mary´s passing. She was an amazing lady that loved to laugh. She made life better for others and was always so generous with her time and gifts. My kids thought she was the real Santa Claus because she knew their names!!! We always had the best behavior from them after they sat on Mary´s lap! They knew she was watching! Rest In Peace, Sweet Lady and we will see you on the other side! Much love and hugs to Tim, the girls, and their families.
Dianne and Fred Ellwein
Friend
September 20, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
September 17, 2021
I will miss Mary. She brought life to every mission. She had a way of getting the most difficult tasks done with a smile and kindness. As a Senior NCO, she led by example and provided sound advice to her soldiers and fellow officers.
Russell Keeton
Work
September 17, 2021
My condolences and prayers to Mary's family. She was a one of a kind and will be missed by all who knew her and enjoyed her energy and her caring. Rest in peace now Mary.
Ron Coates
September 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss, My prayers are with you and your family. God be with you, Love Grace
Grace A. Engen
Friend
September 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Grace A. Engen
September 16, 2021
TIM. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AND THE GIRLS.
TOM AND SALLY
Work
September 16, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you and your families
Dick J Houser
Work
September 16, 2021
