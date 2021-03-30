Menu
Mary "Liz" Johnson
Mary 'Liz' Johnson

RAPID CITY | Mary "Liz" Johnson passed away peacefully on March 27, 2021 with her family by her side.

Liz was born on Nov. 21, 1939 in Marshall Town, Iowa to Frederick and Tessnelda Nelsen.

She married Ronald Johnson on August 23, 1959. Ron and Liz had three children - Cindy, Cathy and Carl.

She worked at Mutual of Omaha for a short period of time prior to being a homemaker and raising their three kids.

Liz was a devoted grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed.

Liz is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ron; daughter, Cathy (Ken) Zastrow; son, Carl Johnson; grandchildren, Courtney (Shaun) Erk, Cory (Christy) Cline, Chad Cline, Will (Alyssa) Crawford, Austin Scott, Tanner Mason; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard; and her daughter, Cindy.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with 2 p.m. funeral services. There will be a private burial following at Mountain View Cemetery.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard, Rapid City, SD
Apr
1
Service
2:00p.m.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard, Rapid City, SD
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear. My Sympathy Ron Cathy and Carl. She was a good friend and neighbor. God Bless you all.
Dorothy Loch
April 1, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
March 30, 2021
