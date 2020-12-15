Mary L. Miller

RAPID CITY | Mary Lee Miller, 83, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, due to COVID-19 at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA.

Mary Lee was born on Dec. 14, 1936, in Chamberlain to George and Eunice (Peck) Wendt. She was raised in Sturgis, graduating from Sturgis Brown High School in 1954.

On July 18, 1954, she married Richard Miller in Sturgis and the couple then moved to Rapid City, where they raised three children. Over the years, she assisted her husband in his accounting business, worked as a bookkeeper, and as a rental manager. In retirement, the couple spent their winters in Casa Grande, AZ until 2017, when Mary Lee returned to Rapid City full-time, living as a resident at Westhills Village.

Mary Lee was a fun-loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family whenever she could. She had a good sense of humor, enjoyed reading, puzzling, traveling both domestically and internationally, volunteering with AARP, and keeping up with her friends in Rapid City and from her Arizona days and more recent acquaintances at Westhills Village.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eunice Wendt; her husband, Richard "Dick" Miller; son, Todd Miller; and granddaughter, Cassie Miller.

Mary Lee is survived by her daughter, Erlene (Marty) Errea of Rapid City; son, Ken (Cris) Miller of East Wenatchee, WA; four grandchildren, Chet (Vivaca) Crowser, Dan Crowser, Chelcee Miller, and Kirby (Amanda) Miller; five great-grandchildren, Arden, Nora and Holden Crowser, and Addie and Lucy Miller; and brothers, Bill Wendt of, Denver, CO and Bob Wendt of Montrose, CO.

Due to the pandemic, services will not be held at this time. Mary Lee's family has suggested memorial donations be made in her memory to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Westhills Village Foundation: https:/www.westhillsvillage.comhere-to-begin/the-westhills-foundation.html