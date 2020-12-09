To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home - Custer
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home - Custer.
4 Entries
My condolences to you. I knew Mary for many years Going deer hunting in the hills. Many fond memories at the Gold Pan. Kept in touch with her ever since. May the Love and Peace of the Lord be with you all now and always.
Jon Thorburn
February 24, 2021
One of my favorite aunts and I will miss our conversations! We could spend crying hours when together. I spoke to her during her week before she died. I am so sad. Loved her!
Harriet Avis
December 22, 2020
My sympathies for your loss. Mary was always a welcome sight when she would come to visit Mom (Barb Craig). Both loved to go out to just enjoy a cup of coffee and a drive. We will miss her smiling face and glorious laugh!
Terri Williams (Craig)
December 12, 2020
Mary was a wonderful woman and I remember her being a fantastic cook. I spent a lot of time with her and Sandy when they operated the Gold Pan Saloon in Custer. My deepest condolences to her family.