Mary Ellen Short
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Mary Ellen Short

Mary Ellen Short, 94, passed away on October 4, 2021, at Westhills Village Health Care in Rapid City.

Mary was born in Sioux Falls in February 1927 and was raised on a farm south of town during the depression. She attended High School in Harrisburg, SD where she met the love of her life Frank. After graduating, she worked for NY Life Insurance Company in Sioux Falls while Frank finished college. The couple married in July 1948 and moved to Rapid City the following year.

Mary was a devoted wife and mother to her children. She cared deeply for her family and friends and did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. Through the years, Mary accompanied Frank to CPA conventions and institutes throughout the United States, creating memories along the way.

After her children had grown and Frank retired, there was more time for travel and recreation. A vacation to Europe and last minute and impromptu trips with friends brought her much joy. Mary was also an avid fisherman and relished in fishing trips to the Black Hills and Montana Lakes for trout, Pierre for walleye, and an unforgettable trip to Alaska, where Mary of course, caught the biggest halibut.

In later years, as her mobility decreased, simpler pleasures in life brought Mary great joy. She appreciated a quiet afternoon with close friends and family over a glass of wine. Mary especially looked forward to Thursday adventures to Deadwood for gambling days with her daughter Geri.

Mary is preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Myhre, and her children William and infant Patricia.

Mary is survived by her devoted husband of 73 years, Frank, her daughter Gerianne, of Rapid City, and granddaughter Melanie, of Sparks, Nevada.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you and great appreciation to the staff of Westhills Village Healthcare for their care of Mary over the last month.

If you wish, memorials may be made to an organization dear to Mary's heart, Black Hills Works Foundation (https:/www.blackhillsworks.org ) or your charity of choice.

A private burial will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at OsheimSchmidt.com


Published by Rapid City Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Wishing you peace and joyful memories during this difficult time. Our love and deepest sympathy go out to you, Gerianne and Frank.
Kathy and Tony de la Peña
Friend
October 7, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
October 6, 2021
Frank, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sorrowful time.
Sherry and Paul Phelan
Friend
October 6, 2021
Geri and Frank, we are so sad to hear this news. Mary was such a spirit! Please know you are in our hearts and prayers. I am including a picture from a fun trip to Hawaii. This is how I will always remember Mary! Much love to you both. Please let us know if there is anything we can do during this difficult time.
Donna and Kevin Brown
October 6, 2021
Frank and Geri, you are in my thoughts during this difficult time. Please reach out if I can provide support in any way.
CAROLYN BEHRENS
October 5, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to you, Gerianne, on the loss of your Mom. Please let us know if we can be of help to you in any way at this difficult time.
Jim and Susan Gulbranson
October 5, 2021
