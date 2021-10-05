Mary Ellen Short

Mary Ellen Short, 94, passed away on October 4, 2021, at Westhills Village Health Care in Rapid City.

Mary was born in Sioux Falls in February 1927 and was raised on a farm south of town during the depression. She attended High School in Harrisburg, SD where she met the love of her life Frank. After graduating, she worked for NY Life Insurance Company in Sioux Falls while Frank finished college. The couple married in July 1948 and moved to Rapid City the following year.

Mary was a devoted wife and mother to her children. She cared deeply for her family and friends and did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. Through the years, Mary accompanied Frank to CPA conventions and institutes throughout the United States, creating memories along the way.

After her children had grown and Frank retired, there was more time for travel and recreation. A vacation to Europe and last minute and impromptu trips with friends brought her much joy. Mary was also an avid fisherman and relished in fishing trips to the Black Hills and Montana Lakes for trout, Pierre for walleye, and an unforgettable trip to Alaska, where Mary of course, caught the biggest halibut.

In later years, as her mobility decreased, simpler pleasures in life brought Mary great joy. She appreciated a quiet afternoon with close friends and family over a glass of wine. Mary especially looked forward to Thursday adventures to Deadwood for gambling days with her daughter Geri.

Mary is preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Myhre, and her children William and infant Patricia.

Mary is survived by her devoted husband of 73 years, Frank, her daughter Gerianne, of Rapid City, and granddaughter Melanie, of Sparks, Nevada.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you and great appreciation to the staff of Westhills Village Healthcare for their care of Mary over the last month.

If you wish, memorials may be made to an organization dear to Mary's heart, Black Hills Works Foundation (https:/www.blackhillsworks.org ) or your charity of choice.

A private burial will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at OsheimSchmidt.com