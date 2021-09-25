Mary Alice Tetrault

ST. ONGE | Mary Alice Tetrault, 97 of St. Onge passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Belle Estate in Belle Fourche.

Visitation will be from 2-4 PM on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish.

Rosary services will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 27, 2021 at St Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche with the Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at St. Onge Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish.