Mary Alice Tetrault
FUNERAL HOME
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel - Spearfish
450 7th St
Spearfish, SD

Mary Alice Tetrault

ST. ONGE | Mary Alice Tetrault, 97 of St. Onge passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Belle Estate in Belle Fourche.

Visitation will be from 2-4 PM on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish.

Rosary services will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 27, 2021 at St Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche with the Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at St. Onge Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel - Spearfish
450 7th St P.O. Box 487, Spearfish, SD
Sep
27
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St Paul Catholic Church
Belle Fourche, SD
Sep
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St Paul Catholic Church
Belle Fourche, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel - Spearfish
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Mary was her sister was my dad's favorite cousins. Mary was a very special woman. She lived her life Christ like. She was loving, sweet and one of the kindness woman. She passed down to her children the great love of Christ and living the best life. I loved her smile. God be with the family at this time
Kathleen Murray
September 27, 2021
Condolences to all the Tetrault family... Mary Alice was such a kind & respected role model to many and a friend of my parents, Leo & Pat Bakeberg.
Ruth Bakeberg Slaughter
Family
September 26, 2021
Sorry for the loss to all the family, and relatives, a great lady that raised a great family.
Gary Larive
September 26, 2021
