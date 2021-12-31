RAPID CITY | Matheus Hersch, 93, passed away on December 27, 2021. Funeral service will be at 11 am Monday, January 3, 2021 at Kirk Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.
I'm sorry to hear of Matt's passing. We've shared many conversations about cattle, working, and architecture. He reached out one time to touch my hair in the middle of a conversation and said, "It's purple." I said, "Yes, it is. Can you believe I was born with this?!" He hesitated then a big smile came across his face and he said, "ahh...no..." and he started laughing. He always had a smile. Rest in peace, Mr. Hersch